Prince Harry ‘upset’ he couldn’t spend the summer in Balmoral with The Queen due to COVID-19

Prince Harry is said to be upset that he can’t visit The Queen due to COVID.

Harry, 35, is holed up at his new mansion in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle, 39, and son Archie, one, instead.

While Meghan is reportedly busy redecorating their new £11 million property, Harry is apparently missing his British family members.

The Queen is currently at her beloved summer residency, Balmoral, with Prince Philip.

Why can’t Prince Harry visit the Queen?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have skipped staying at Balmoral two years in a row (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Here they were believed to have been joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children over the weekend.

Harry, Patron of the Rugby Football League, spoke to its players, coaches and members on a video call over the weekend.

Here he said he’d hoped to have returned to the UK. But the strict quarantine requirements have prevented him so far.

He said: “We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID.”

An insider says Meghan ‘doesn’t feel like she’s missing out’

Prince Philip and The Queen flew to Balmoral, Scotland at the beginning of August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, a source told In Touch Weekly that Meghan isn’t on the same page.

The source says that Meghan is “too busy” redecorating their home to worry about the UK.

An insider claimed: “[She] doesn’t feel like she’s missing out.

“She’s been too busy decorating their new Montecito mansion.”

This will be the second year in a row they have skipped visiting Balmoral.

Last year they claimed Archie, four months at the time, was too young to make the trip.

Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t spent time face to face since this March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During this period Meghan flew out solo to New York to support her friend Serena Williams at the US Open.

As for Meghan and Harry’s new home, it is a far cry from their humble apartment at Kensington Palace.

It even outdoes their Windsor Castle Frogmore Cottage for which they had £2.4 million renovations.

Sprawling over some seven acres, their new American house has nine bedrooms and a whopping 16 bathrooms.

It comes complete with an arcade room, wet and dry sauna, home cinema room and wine cellar.

And that’s just inside. Outside boasts a huge swimming pool, tennis court and a children’s play area.

