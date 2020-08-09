Prince Harry turns 36 next month and the one-time senior royal will celebrate his big day without any members of his own family.

Father-of-one Harry will instead celebrate with wife Meghan and son Archie.

And, while Prince Charles isn’t expected to play a part in the celebrations, a man that Harry reportedly sees as a “father figure” in the States will.

Harry’s lavish party will reported be hosted by music producer David Foster.

Where will Prince Harry celebrate his birthday?

The party will be held on Harry’s birthday, September 15, at 70-year-old Foster’s home.

He shares the LA mansion with his actress wife, 36-year-old Katharine McPhee.

She went to the same school as the Duchess of Sussex, although 39-year-old Meghan would have been a few years ahead of Katharine.

A source told the Mirror: “David wants to make it special for Harry but also keep it casual and low-key with some fine wine, great food and intimate company. He is setting aside the fire pit at his home plus the whole outdoor area, which security will cordon off.”

David has got a really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re so cute, like father and son.

They added: “The small gathering will also include his daughters Erin and Sara and their husbands. They are around the same age as Harry and Meghan.”

David has been helping to ­”connect the Sussexes” so they can create a group of close friends and “feel more comfortable” in LA.

It certainly seems as if David is going the extra mile for the British royal.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee will host the party (Credit: Splash News)

His wife Katharine previously opened up about their close bond, following the prince’s departure from the royal family.

She said: “David has got a really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re so cute, like father and son.”

The actress also opened up about her relationship with former Suits star Meghan.

Childhood friends with Meghan

She said: “Meghan and I knew each other from childhood but Harry and my husband really are friends. It’s nice.”

It appears Prince Charles will be left out in the cold (Credit: Splash News)

The news comes after claims that Prince Charles still plays a big role in his youngest son’s life, despite the distance between them.

