Prince Harry teddy bears are no longer available at Prince Charles’ Highgrove house and gardens gift shop.

In previous years three teddy bears were on offer, both at the estate’s shop and online.

Customers could choose from a William, Harry or Louis bear.

But bears named after The Duke of Sussex are no longer for sale.

This may seem like a direct snub to Prince Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal this March along with his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals this March (Credit: SplashNews)

Why was the Prince Harry teddy bear removed?

But this is likely not the case. As the teddy’s were actually removed due to animal cruelty concerns.

The Harry bears, listed at £125 each, were made from mohair from goats.

Read more: Meghan Markle fans defend her as she accused of ‘flaunting’ Princess Diana jewellery

But they were removed from sale after activists claimed the method of collecting goat hair is cruel.

Prince Charles was reportedly alerted by animal rights charity PETA of the alleged cruelty.

Last year a representative for the gift shop confirmed to The Mirror: “We will no longer be selling products manufactured using mohair once current stocks have sold out.”

This William teddy bear can be yours for £125 (Highgrove Gardens)

How much are the royal teddy bears?

However, a more ethical Harry teddy has yet to be created and reinstated in the shop.

Currently both the William and Louis bears are still for sale online and in the shop for £125 each.

Read more: The Queen accused of ‘letting Britain down’ by going mask free

Only 200 William bears have been made.

He is described as: “Handmade by Merrythought, the last remaining British teddy bear manufacturer, William is a classically designed teddy bear crafted from the highest-quality pale gold alpaca hair.

Prince Charles apparently didn’t renew the Harry bear over animal cruelty concerns (Credit: SplashNews)

“Featuring a gold embroidered Highgrove emblem on his sandy-beige silk paw, he has honeyed coloured eyes, a beautifully simple smile and is wonderfully soft and cuddly.

“His look is complete with a large green and gold satin bow – a perfect accessory for a grand looking bear.

“An ideal companion for anyone who loves bears, William arrives in a presentation box with a certificate of authenticity.



“William Bear is an exquisite piece of British heritage and a loyal companion to both adults and children alike.”

The decision to not replace the Harry bears comes just after it was reported that Prince Andrew memorabilia is no longer available at the Balmoral gift shop.

All Prince Andrew items have apparently been stripped for sale. But visitors can still buy gifts of various other royals – including Prince Harry.

*ED has contacted Highgrove for comment.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.