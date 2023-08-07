Prince Harry to ‘strain relationship with William even further with new project which will stir up painful memories’

Prince Harry could strain his relationship with brother Prince William even further with a latest project of his, a relationship expert has warned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly bought the rights for a best-selling book, Meet Me At The Lake written by Carley Fortune. They’ll apparently produce it for a Netflix film.

Reports claim the couple splashed £3m for the rights. Now, a relationship and senior therapist has spoken about the pair’s latest apparent career move.

The novel centres on a love story about a couple who meet in their 30s. One of them lost a parent in a car crash and went on to struggle with alcohol and drug use.

It is also likely to stir up profoundly painful memories and emotions for Harry too.

Reports have picked up on the similiarities between the book and the couple’s own love life. Harry met Meghan when he was 32 and his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in 1997.

Senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body, spoke to the Mirror about Harry’s project and said “creating an artistic response to tragedy is a way of transforming grief”.

William relationship to take blow?

She explained: “However, depending on how closely he’s required to work on this project it is also likely to stir up profoundly painful memories and emotions for Harry too.”

Sally said Harry will need “immense courage and vulnerability to revisit such deep grief, for which I think he still holds unresolved trauma and sadness”.

The project could also affect Harry’s relationship with his brother William, according to Sally. She added: “It may also temporarily strain relations with his brother William who is bound to think Harry is still mining their family narrative for his own sensational content.”

However, with this reported project, the Duke of Sussex has “a chance to bring attention to the long shadow cast by sudden tragic loss”. Sally said he could “hopefully help others dealing with similar trauma”.

At the weekend, a report claimed that Harry and Meghan had bagged the rights to create a film based on the book. A source told The Sun: “The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix. This is their biggest and most significant as producers.”

Harry is no stranger to releasing a book. He published his tell-all memoir, Spare, in January. In it, he spoke of his childhood and teenage years. He also spoke about his life as a member of the royal family.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment.

