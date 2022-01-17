prince harry and meghan markle in secruity row
The Queen will reportedly not aid Prince Harry in his security demands for the Met Police.

Harry has launched a plan to sue the government so he can get protection back after he lost it when he quit his royal duties.

He is seeking round-the-clock police protection during his UK visit. This is normally reserved for royals and government officials.

He lost access to such protection two years ago when he quit duties and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Andrew is currently still afforded protection despite being stripped of his titles.

The latest news from the Queen may not be what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had hoped to hear (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry and Meghan have offered to pay for the security, however, the Met has still declined.

If Harry decides to take the Met to court, it will mark the first action of its kind against the force.

Prince Harry security row

However, royal sources have insisted that the Queen will not support Harry’s fight.

“This is not a matter for Her Majesty. She certainly won’t cave into his demands,” an insider told The Sun.

“It is a matter for Her Majesty’s government. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away.”

“Quite frankly, with the Queen’s health concerns and Prince Andrew facing a sex-abuse trial, a battle between her grandson and the Government is the last thing she wants to get drawn into,” they added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their protection when they stepped down (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, added to the newspaper: “He is a private citizen like the rest of us. You can’t use The Met as a ­private police force — they are not guns for hire.”

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said he’s been subject to multiple threats against his life in the past.

A statement read: “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne. He’s also served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan. In recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

Elsewhere, The Telegraph claims Her Majesty may never get to meet Meghan and Harry’s baby daughter Lilibet if they don’t come to the UK.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the publication.

