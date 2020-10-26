Prince Harry says ‘living in Meghan Markle’s shoes’ helped him understand racial bias

Prince Harry has spoken at length about his fight against racism.

The former senior royal, 36, says it was not until he embarked on his relationship with his now wife, Meghan Markle, 39, that he truly understood the subject.

Harry said he previously had no idea that racial bias existed.

Speaking to GQ magazine via a video call, the Duke of Sussex said: “No one’s pointing the fingers. You can’t really point fingers, especially when it comes to unconscious bias.

“But once you realise or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.

What has Prince Harry said about racism?

“And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.

“And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”

Elsewhere in the video interview with Patrick Hutchinson he discussed Diversity’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The Prince questioned whether racial bias played part in the 24,000 complaints made against the dance troupe’s Black Lives Matter inspired performance.

How did Prince Harry react to the Diversity complaints?

Prince Harry continued: “But what was interesting there, from what I was told, was that there were a couple of thousand complaints that came straight after the performance.

“But it was three days later or even a week later that it got up to 20,000.

“So you start to think, well, how many people actually watch the performance that have complained? Or have they just had their opinion inflamed by what they’ve read?”



Harry has repeatedly spoken against intolerance and indeed racism in recent years.

Within months of him dating Meghan, he released a statement slamming ‘racial undertones’ in the press.

Released in 2016, from a spokesperson at Kensington Palace, the statement included: “His girlfriend Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment… the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces’ and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

