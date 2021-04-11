Prince Harry faces being permanently estranged from the royal family on his return to the UK, experts have claimed.

The Duke of Sussex is due to return to the UK “imminently” for Prince Philip‘s funeral after the 99-year-old passed away on Friday (April 9).

There’s been months of tension between Harry and the rest of the royal family.

Things came to a head last month when Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry risking ‘family divorce’ with UK return

Harry’s return to the UK is thought to be the final chance for the royal to mend fences with his family.

However, royal biographer Tom Bower has warned that Harry must not appear unapologetic when he comes back.

Much will depend on whether Charles and William are willing to seek reconciliation. That will depend on Harry himself.

He told The Sun: “Harry faces a moment of reckoning. The negotiations for his return to Britain for the funeral are certain to be fraught.

“Much will depend on whether Charles and William are willing to seek reconciliation. That will depend on Harry himself. If he arrives as a self-righteous, unapologetic warrior, he risks sealing a permanent divorce from his family.

“If, in the sight of Philip’s coffin and his grieving grandmother, he is contrite, he might begin to rebuild a relationship with Charles and William,” he added.

When is Harry heading back?

A source told the Mirror that Harry has spoken to his cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice about his return.

An insider said: “He said he wants to be with everyone and was already making arrangements to come home.”

It comes after Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Philip on their website, Archewell, on Friday.

In a short message posted to the website, the couple wrote: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921 – 2021.

“Thank you for your service.”

