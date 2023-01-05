Prince Harry reveals how Charles ‘broke heartbreaking news’ of Diana’s death to him in new book

Prince Harry reveals the moment that Charles broke the news of his mother Diana’s death to him in his new book.

However, it seems King Charles didn’t reveal the heartbreaking news in a conventional way.

According to Harry’s memoir Spare, the King didn’t hug his son after he discovered the tragic news but offered comfort.

Harry’s new book, Spare, got leaked (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry reveals how Charles ‘broke heartbreaking news’ of Diana’s death

Prince Harry‘s explosive tell-all memoir, Spare, was mistakenly put on the shelves in Spain, five days ahead of the official release date.

Leaked excerpts have been making headlines around the world.

What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry.

And according to reports, the book reveals the moment that Harry learned of his mother’s death.

Princess Diana died in 1997 when Harry was only 12 years old, following a car crash in Paris.

Harry and William were both at the royals’ Balmoral estate with their father at the time, when they found out about their mother’s death.

King Charles reportedly did not hug his son after Diana’s death (Credit: Splash News)

According to the MailOnline, Harry says that his father Charles sat on the end of his bed to break the devastating news.

Harry says that Charles told him: “My dear son, mum has had a car accident.”

However, Harry says that Charles didn’t hug him following the news.

He writes: “What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry. Not a tear. My father did not hug me.”

Harry also says that he ‘felt like a politician’ as he met grieving Brits in the wake of his mother’s death.

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, will publish on Tuesday, January 10.

