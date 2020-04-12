Prince Harry reportedly hinted at plans to quit royal life last year

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly hinted at his plan to quit as a 'senior' member of the Royal Family months before it was announced.

Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall has claimed the prince dropped a subtle hint about his and wife Meghan Markle's future away from royal life in July last year.

Did Harry drop a hint about quitting royal life last year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said that, during a conversation at Fogmore Cottage in Windsor, something he said about baby Archie stood out.

What did he say?

Speaking to Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Dr Goodall explained: "At the end [of the conversation], Meghan came in to listen with Archie.

"He was very tiny and very sleepy - not too pleased to be passed from his mummy."

He reportedly hinted at quitting royal life in a comment he made about Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The doctor said she then practised Queen Elizabeth's wave with the tot and told his parents: "He'll have to learn this."

And she said Harry replied: "No, he's not growing up like that."

Harry and Meghan are reportedly spending the coronavirus lockdown in LA, where they recently moved from the home they were staying in on Canada's Vancouver Island.

He's not growing up like that.

They recently revealed the name of their new charity, Archewell. They also explained how their son, who is 11 months old, inspired the name.

In a statement, they wrote: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

The meaning behind Archie's name

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

Harry and Meghan launched their new project recently, despite the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The launch came under fire this week from daytime TV favourite Lorraine, who called the move 'irrelevant' in light of its timing.

