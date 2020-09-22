Prince Harry ‘reevaluated royal life after upsetting snub from The Queen’

Prince Harry was reportedly left devastated when he noticed something was missing from the desk belonging to The Queen.

During The Queen’s annual Christmas speech, photos of her family were displayed.

There was a portrait of Prince Philip, the Cambridge family, Prince Charles and Camilla and The Queen’s late father – George VI.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere in sight.

Prince Harry was apparently upset with The Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did The Queen do to Prince Harry?

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in Finding Freedom, Harry interpreted this as a direct snub.

He apparently saw this as the visual representation of the hierarchy of the Royal Family.

Read more: Prince Charles divides fans with climate change warning

And that ultimately he and wife Meghan were at the bottom.

The authors wrote: “Harry felt as though he and Meghan had long been sidelined by the institution and were not a fundamental part of its future.

Harry and Meghan’s photos were absent during The Queen’s Christmas speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why was Prince harry upset?

“One didn’t have to look further than the family photos displayed during the Queen’s Speech on Christmas Day.

“In the Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, where the Queen delivered her address, viewers glimpsed photos of the Cambridges and their children, Charles and Camilla, Prince Philip and a black and white image of the sovereign’s father, King George VI.

Read more: Meghan and Harry ‘hope to restore reputations with Netflix deal’

“Noticeably absent was a photo of Harry, Meghan and their new baby, Archie.

Prince Charles is next in line to the throne, followed by Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Palace sources insisted that the photos were chosen to represent the direct line of succession, but for Harry and Meghan, it was yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path.”

Royal expert Russell Myers reiterated the sentiment.

Speaking on Channel 5’s Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations, he said: “The lack of photograph of them during the Queen’s Christmas speech obviously had an effect on them.

“The book [Finding Freedom] will tell you in detail how this made them feel. They felt put out.”

Meghan and Harry now live in America and are no longer senior royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan left the UK and their senior royal roles in March of this year.

They now life in Montecito, California in an £11 million home with their son Archie.

In addition to their charity Zoom calls, they’re also set to be Netflix producers.

They’ve signed a deal with the streaming giant worth an estimated £100 million.

It remains unknown when they will return to the UK or if Harry’s family members will travel out to California to visit them.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.