Prince Harry enjoyed a reunion with cousin Princess Eugenie last year and it involved her “breaking ranks” to be seen with him, it was previously claimed.

Eugenie and Harry were seen hanging out with each other at the Super Bowl last year. The 2023 Super Bowl took place on Sunday.

However, it seems neither Harry or Eugenie attended this year.

The pair have been close throughout their lives, and that bond has seemingly never faltered.

Last year, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said the public outing demonstrated Eugenie’s support for Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie has a close bond with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie ‘broke ranks’ to be with Prince Harry

He told OK! Online in February 2022: “We know that Charles and William do not have lines of communication with Harry that are any good, let alone on terms where they could sit and watch a sports event together.”

He continued: “Eugenie is breaking ranks from the rest of the royals by being seen so publicly to endorse Harry and Meghan in their new life. No other member of the family would be seen dead anywhere near Harry and Meghan.

The expert continued: “There are those that think that Eugenie is Harry’s only hope of him being brought back in should things not work out in paradise, so at least he is talking to someone in the Royal Family. By seeing Eugenie there, it looks like the only link he still has with his family.”

Prince Harry is estranged from much of the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex ‘at peace with new life’

Meanwhile, it’s been a tumultuous few months for Harry and Meghan.

However, the Duke of Sussex is “at peace” with his new life, according to a body language expert.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton came to this conclusion after he analysed a new video that Harry filmed for the charity WellChild.

Eugenie is breaking ranks from the rest of the royals by being seen so publicly to endorse Harry and Meghan in their new life.

“He is most definitely in a calm state of mind, looking directly at the camera, which tells me he feels at ease. It does not appear that Harry is fazed by the criticism surrounding his book. He has quite clearly looked past the problems,” he said.

Darren then continued, saying: “He has shown clear emotions in the past. However, his baseline state in this clip is cool, calm, and collected. He obviously feels very at peace in his life at the moment.”

