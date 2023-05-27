The simple word that ‘cost Prince Harry his relationship’ with brother William

Prince Harry feels “free” after the release of his memoir, a royal specialist has said.

Prince Harry’s book Spare came out earlier this year and has had record-breaking sales.

Spare details Harry’s childhood, the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, his teenage years, and deployment to Afghanistan with the British Army.

It also reveals secrets of the royal family, which has reportedly caused a strain between him and family members.

Prince Harry ‘free’

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has told the Mirror that Harry’s memoir says a lot between the lines. And that his brotherly bond might have been restricting.

The word that stood out to Daniela came from the book’s ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer who wrote for the New Yorker about how he helps those in the public eye tell their story.

Daniela references a point that the ghostwriter mentions about the sale of the book.

J.R said: “He mentioned my advice, to ‘trust the book,’ and said he was glad that he did because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel – his voice caught – ‘free’. There were tears in his eyes. Mine, too.”

The word free jumped out to the commentator, with Daniela stating that “free” has much power and a hidden meaning. It exposes Harry‘s journey to freedom and liberation from his upbringing.

She added: “However, in pursuit of that single word – “free” – Harry has paid, whether he quite realises it or not, an extraordinarily high personal price.”

Perhaps the most obvious loss is of his brother Prince William.

This references the negative outlook on his brother at times in the book, which mentions William‘s alleged aggression and jealousy.

Is there hope for them?

Linking the theme to the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, she stated: “Harry told audiences that the prince had been ‘terrified’ after William ‘screamed and shouted’ at him during the Sandringham Summit”.

Daniela spoke about rumours of stories leaked to the press from royal aides. She said that communication between “Kensington Palace and Sussex base camp” had been strained due to it.

However, she believes there is hope for the two to repair their relationship.

She ended: “Reconciliation still seemed a viable possibility if just one of the proud men had the courage to WhatsApp the other.”

