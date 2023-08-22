Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ as he shows off ‘new look’ following remarks about William’s hair

Prince Harry has been branded “pathetic” as he showcased a new look, following remarks he has made about Prince William in the past.

The Duke of Sussex came under fire over his new look during last night’s (Monday, August 21) edition of GB News.

Harry has debuted a new look (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry debuts new look after remarks about Prince William hair loss

Prince Harry has, in the past, admitted to making fun of the fact that his brother is losing his hair. This is despite, Harry clearly showing signs of hair loss too in recent years.

In his bombshell autobiography, Spare, Harry said William’s hair loss was “alarming” to him. He also said William’s hair woes were “more advanced” than his.

However, a new photograph of the Duke of Sussex suggests he himself has never had any hair loss issues. In the new photograph, the 38-year-old can be seen with a full, healthy head of hair.

The photograph has been uploaded to the BetterUp website. Harry has been the Chief Impact Officer at the tech company since 2021.

Perhaps Harry is happy with the new photo and the new look, however, royal expert Angela Levin isn’t impressed.

Prince William’s hair loss is “alarming”, according to Prince Harry (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry slammed over new look after Prince William remarks

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela branded Prince Harry’s new look “pathetic”.

“It’s so that he looks more attractive,” she said. “We all know he’s lost his hair, and we know he was very rude about William who lost his hair before Harry because he is older,” she then continued.

“He has made lots of silly jokes about him and he did that in his book, Spare, but now he has got it, but he can’t have photos of that. So he’s darkened his hair and painted a bit on top. It’s pathetic.”

Will Harry reconcile with the royals? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex peace talk plans scuppered?

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly set to have peace talks with his father next month.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” a source told OK! magazine recently.

“The King has a scheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak,” they then added.

However, according to another source, these planned peace talks aren’t actually going to happen after all.

“Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance. He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix,” a source told The Daily Beast.

