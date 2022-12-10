It’s bad news for Prince Harry, should he ever be hoping to mend bridges with his brother Prince William, pals have claimed.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary dropped.

The first three episodes of the series are pretty damning, with the pair unleashing several new royal bombshells.

Now, following its release, friends of Prince William have claimed that it’s unlikely the warring brothers will ever make up.

Prince Harry and Meghan dropped several new bombshells this week (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: William unlikely to ever build bridges

According to the Daily Mail, it’s unlikely William will ever make up with his younger brother.

It’s been claimed by friends that the heir to the throne is angry over the disrespect he allegedly feels Harry showed to their grandmother during the Megxit saga.

It’s said he is distrustful of Harry’s motives, especially with his memoir Spare due for release.

On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge.

And, although it’s understood William has not watched the Sussexes’ documentary, he is likely to do so at some point.

“All relationships are built on trust but for members of the royal family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so,” said a pal.

“The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge,” they went on to allege.

‘Appalling’ betrayal of trust

Friends of the royal also appear to take issue with Harry and Meghan recording 15 hours of video diaries leading up to them stepping down as senior royals.

Filming is said to have begun almost a year before they officially stepped down.

And this, friends claim, goes against what Harry has said about “protecting” the late Queen.

“Harry has made a virtue of protecting his grandmother through the whole of this saga – repeatedly making the point about how much respect he had for her and ruling her out of his claims about racism. And yet this is what they were planning the whole time? It’s appalling,” another source suggested.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Friends now claim it’s unlikely William and Harry will ever build bridges (Credit: Splash News)

Should Meghan and Harry lose their titles?

It seems friends of Prince William aren’t the only ones baulking at the Prince Harry news.

One MP has called for the pair to be stripped of their titles.

Tim Loughton, who has represented East Worthing and Shoreham since 1997, branded the couple “deeply embarrassing”.

He declared: “It is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.”

