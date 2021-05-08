The latest Prince Harry news suggests that his relationship with Prince William has been tricky for “the past year and a half”.

ITN’s Tom Bradby has said reporting on the princes used to be “straightforward”.

However, he added that things have become difficult.

And Tom would know – he has been friends with both princes over the years.

However, it was recently reported that his friendship with William was on the rocks because of the reporter’s relationship with Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been arguing for ’18 months’ (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: What did Tom Bradby say?

Things between William and Harry are thought to be strained over Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Opening up about the difficulties between the brothers, Tom told The Times: “Well, it used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren’t arguing and life was simple.

“And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult – personally and publicly – really over the past year and a half.”

There have also been reports that Tom negotiated ITV’s rights for the Oprah interview.

However, the journalist insisted it wasn’t him.

Tom Bradby made the 2019 ITV documentary film with Harry and Meghan in Africa (ITV)

Why has William fallen out with Tom Bradby?

Tom has been close to both royal brothers for 20 years.

He conducted the engagement interview with William and Kate Middleton in late 2010.

He also made the 2019 ITV documentary film with Harry and Meghan in Africa. Meghan admitted for the first time that something was wrong in the film.

However, in April, a source indicated that William had cut Tom off.

It was said to have been because of “the way he has acted” after the Oprah interview.

Tom Bradby and Prince Harry in South Africa (ITV)

The source told the Daily Mail: “The duke feels let down by Bradby and the way he’s acted over the past few months.

“William is a sensitive soul and believes it’s in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are.

“It would be fair to say Bradby hasn’t been one of them.”

