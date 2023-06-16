Prince Harry tipped for shock career move after £18m deal collapses: ’The royals wouldn’t like it’

Prince Harry could reportedly be set to make a career move, according to a royal expert, following recent news of a deal ending.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently parted ways with Spotify and shared a joint statement with the digital music service.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together,” the statement read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Spotify in 2020, estimated to be worth $25m (£18m). However, it’s been confirmed that they’ll no longer be working together and Meghan’s podcast Archetypes won’t be renewed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways in Spotify (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news

While Prince Harry and Meghan are working on other projects, expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that the Prince could do another book.

Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “If they don’t placate Random House by giving them something they might lose that too. What exactly are they going to do when it comes to more books?

“Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Prince Harry released his autobiography, Spare, earlier this year. His book follows the release of the docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which streams on Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deals

In 2020, Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. Their deal with Netflix was a five-year reported $100 million contract.

Speaking of their Netflix deal at the time, the couple said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Prince Harry also said in the Spotify trailer: “That’s what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives. And voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before. And find our common ground.”

Meghan then added: “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.” We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas. https://t.co/xHPxCxVoMa pic.twitter.com/Ham9AkpEmq — WME (@WME) April 27, 2023 This year, the Duchess of Sussex signed a new deal with global entertainment talent agency, WME. Sharing the news on Twitter, WME wrote: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s US visa ‘fight’ tipped to escalate amid claims American laws aren’t being ‘applied fairly’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know