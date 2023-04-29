Princess Charlotte tipped to ‘prove Prince Harry wrong’ as she follows in another senior royal’s footsteps

Prince Harry hit news headlines around the world when his memoir Spare was published last year.

However, despite the Duke of Sussex claiming that his niece Princess Charlotte will feel the same and “end up” like him, one royal expert has predicted a very different future for Prince William’s only daughter.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond doesn’t think Charlotte will “fall into that trap”. And, instead, she thinks the little girl – who turns eight next week – will go on to prove her uncle wrong. Not only that, but Jennie thinks Harry has a “chip on his shoulder” over his place in the royal family.

Prince Harry news: Princess Charlotte to prove her uncle wrong

Speaking to OK!, hit out at Harry’s comments about the young royal. Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph after the release of his memoir, Harry said he fears Charlotte and little brother Prince Louis will “end up” like him.

He said: “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare and that hurts, that worries me.”

He doesn’t have to assume that William and Catherine’s children will feel the same as him.

However, Jennie hit out at his prediction. She said that, although she’s still young, she really doesn’t feel Charlotte will “fall into the trip that Prince Harry suggested might be waiting for her”.

She said: “Charlotte is so young still but hopefully she is not going to fall in the trap that Prince Harry suggested might be waiting for her and feel a spare part because she is the spare to her elder brother. I mean, Harry has a huge chip on his shoulder about being a spare, we all know that now, but he doesn’t have to assume that William and Catherine’s children will feel the same as him.”

‘Just because Harry felt spare, doesn’t mean Charlotte will’

Instead, Jennie feels Charlotte will look to her great aunt and uncle – Prince Edward and Princess Anne. She said they “didn’t feel like the spares”.

“Look at the look at the Duke of Edinburgh and particularly look at the Princess Royal, they didn’t feel like the spares. They’ve gone out there and made it clear they don’t feel second class in the least and worked hard regardless. Charlotte and Louis will be very important people with huge privilege and a huge platform, and so they don’t need to feel spare. Just because Harry felt spare, doesn’t mean that his nephews and nieces will feel spare,” Jennie said.

Charlotte will have a ‘no-nonsense attitude’

She then predicted a very bright – and positive – future for Charlotte as a senior member of the royal family.

Jennie concluded: “But, you know, a decade’s time, maybe senior royals, which Charlotte will always be, will actually have worked out a way to combine some kind of life in the normal world with being a very senior member of the royal family. I would anticipate that she’ll grow up and and go to university and then I think she will probably the same work ethic as Princess Anne, in that she’ll have that no-nonsense attitude and get on with the job in hand.”

