In the latest Prince Harry news, a book author has claimed the Duke once shouted at brother William for raising concerns over Meghan Markle.

According to Christopher Andersen, the brothers allegedly had the altercation before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

The author made the claim in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

Prince Harry reportedly shouted at brother William, a new book claims (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hailed as the ‘most photogenic royal couple’

Prince Harry news

Page Six reports that Harry, 37, was left upset after William, 39, raised concerns over “rushing” his relationship.

It apparently happened shortly before the Duke of Sussex popped the question.

The publication wrote: “Prince Harry was so incensed when his older brother, Prince William, questioned his fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle that he blurted out, ‘Who the hell do you think you are?’

Who the hell do you think you are?

“The alleged outburst in September 2017 happened when Harry indicated that he was about to propose to his American girlfriend, prompting William to ask, ‘Why rush things?'”

This is according to a palace insider who contributed to Andersen’s book.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s representative for comment.

Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

Royal Christmas plans

Meanwhile, it comes after a royal expert predicted that William may put his “rift” with Harry to one side this Christmas.

Meghan and Harry aren’t expected to spend Christmas with the royal family this year.

Instead, it’s thought that they will remain in California on their £1 million estate with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Read more: Prince William and Kate ‘will buy Christmas presents’ for Lilibet and Archie, expert claims

But according to Katie Nicholl, William and wife Kate Middleton will still reach out to the family.

The royal expert told OK!: “Yes, of course [they will send presents].

“They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.