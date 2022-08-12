Prince Harry should have his security reinstated, a royal expert has said in latest news.

The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex‘s trip to the UK for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee allegedly sparked “credible threats”.

Calling for Prince Harry‘s security to be restored, author Omid Scobie wrote in a Yahoo News column: “Sources tell me that during the Sussex family’s visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities.

“I witness a lot myself, too. Thanks to a never-ending stream of false tabloid tales calling me the couple’s ‘close friend’ or ‘spokesman’, I regularly receive an extension of their online threats.”

He continued: “The messages range from extreme racism to disturbingly violent scenes. They always get forwarded to the police.”

Last month, Meghan and Harry won a bid for the re-evaluation of security decisions for his family.

Tweeting his column, Omid wrote: “The safety of others should never be up for debate. The Duke of Sussex and Home Office may not see eye to eye, but there’s only one acceptable solution to this fight. Reinstate Harry’s security at his own expense—before it’s too late.”

Commenting under the royal author’s tweet, one person said: “Disagree. The Met police who are funded by British tax payers, including myself, are not for hire.”

The Duke of Sussex and Home Office may not see eye to eye, but there’s only one acceptable solution to this fight. Reinstate Harry’s security at his own expense—before it’s too late.

A second wrote: “If he goes back to his day job as the Prince we know and love, he would have his security squad from the Crown. He has security, he pays for in the US, like other celebrities. Can’t have it both ways. He has to pick: HRH Prince Harry or Duke of Sussex Celebrity.”

However, another said: “Absolutely. Why doesn’t the RF want him to have security??”

