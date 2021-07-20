The forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry could be set to be turned into a Hollywood film, it has been claimed.

The 36-year-old royal is set to release the new book, published by Penguin Random House, in late 2022.

However, reaction from royal fans has been somewhat mixed.

Some say it may be the final nail in the coffin for Harry‘s relationship with the royal family.

Prince Harry news: Memoir to hit the big screen?

Earlier today (July 20), former politician-turned-author Gyles Brandreth appeared on This Morning.

He discussed Harry’s decision to write a book and said he was unsure what all the fuss is about.

“There’s nothing really new about this, it isn’t quite unprecedented,” said Gyles.

“The Duke of Windsor, who had been king, he published his book called A King’s Story and that’s what it is going to be: My Story.

“When Prince Charles and Diana had done this in the 1990s, it just caused a lot of heartaches – spilling the beans, letting it all hang out may be good therapy for them and it certainly would be brilliant box office.”

Gyles went on to suggest that Hollywood execs would likely be clamouring to adapt the memoir into a movie.

“Eventually, I think, it will be a movie,” he said. “They have chosen an interesting ghostwriter.

“Harry and Meghan have chosen a ghostwriter by the name of JR Moehringer. He’s a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist as well as someone who has written the biographies of other people like the founder of Nike.”

How did Harry fans react?

Fans rushed to share their views, with one tweeting: “Netflix salivating over the potential hit that could be the movie from Harry’s memoir starring Damien Lewis as Prince Harry!”

“I hope @netflix announces a series based on #PrinceHarry ‘s memoir,” said another.

What has Prince Harry said about the book?

Prince Harry is donating all proceeds from the book to charity.

In a statement, Harry said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years both literally and figuratively. My hope is I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life. I’m excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

