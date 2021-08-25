In latest Prince Harry news, his new memoir may leave the Royal Family concerned about further allegations, an expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex is releasing a memoir next year about his life and previously said he can “help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think”.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan Markle may accusations against the royals in their Oprah interview.

Now, a royal expert said the family feel worried about Harry‘s memoir making more claims.

Royal commentator Charles Rae told Entertainment Daily!: “I am sure the Queen has spoken to Charles and William over the barrage of accusations Harry and Meghan have made.

“They are as concerned as Her Majesty about what the couple have been saying.

“There is also great concern through the palace about this memoir by Harry.”

Mr Rae continued: “The royals are concerned that members of the family may have to face further allegations.

“Clearly any legal letter to the publisher’s Random House will warn them that the royals will be prepared to act against any at what they see as unfounded accusations.

“It would be ironic if Harry faced accusations himself of breaching privacy given his own pronouncements on this topic.”

Earlier this year, Harry announced his memoir and said he wants to ‘tell his story’.

The father-of-two said in a statement: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story…

“…the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned…

“…I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Meanwhile, another expert previously claimed Harry’s brother Prince William may come out of the memoir ‘worst of all’.

Biographer Ingrid Seward told GB News: “William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry…

“…and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future.

“It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”

