Prince William and brother Prince Harry made news headlines across the world because of their rift – and now it’s been claimed they will never reconcile.

Shocking new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, written by Tom Bowers, paints an unflattering picture of the couple.

Comprised of over 80 source interviews, the book explores how Harry and Meghan’s public image shifted ever since their wedding just four years ago.

In a heartbreaking admission, Tom claimed to OK! that Meghan has made it impossible for William and Harry to have a relationship.

Prince Harry will never reconcile with William

He claimed that it’s “too late” for a reconciliation between the brothers because of “Meghan’s tendency to play the victim”.

The rift between the pair allegedly began when William told Harry to “take things slow” with Meghan.

By the time Meghan and Harry decided to step down as senior royals, Tom claims “relations between the four [Harry, Meghan, Kate and William] had broken down”.

Tom added: “Meghan had convinced Harry that William’s staff were smearing her.

The royal expert went on to claim that Harry has turned against those in the family to who he “owes everything”.

Going as far as to say the prince has been “disloyal,” Tom added: “[Harry’s] been self-indulgent and spoiled. He has caused great harm to the people he owes everything.

“He’s been disloyal to his family, his friends and to Britain. Meghan controlled the entire narrative. He lost a lot of people because of her.”

Meanwhile, it comes following claims Harry’s bond with Prince George and Princess Charlotte has “suffered”.

Royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag claims that William and Harry’s rift had a wider impact than initially realised.

“As you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry’s role as an uncle suffered,” she said.

