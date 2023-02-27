Prince Harry will be taking centre stage at a live event to promote his memoir, Spare, it has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex is set to sit down with Dr Gabor Maté to discuss living with loss and the importance of healing before answering questions from the audience.

However, royal fans aren’t impressed with Harry’s “embarrassing” new project as the event as they declare “shame on you” over the news.

Harry will be answering fans’ questions at a live event (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: Duke announces ’embarrassing’ new project

Prince Harry will be answering fans’ questions to promote his bestselling memoir, Spare, in a virtual event.

Harry’s bombshell memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK following its release.

Now, people around the world can buy tickets and submit questions about his book for his live event.

He will also be sitting down with Dr Gabor Maté, a renowned speaker and bestselling author, to discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing.

He’s the Prince of Toxicity.

Random House Group announced the news on Twitter, saying: “Join us on Saturday, March 4th for a virtual live conversation between Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Gabor Maté, renowned speaker and author of THE MYTH OF NORMAL: TRAUMA, ILLNESS AND HEALING IN A TOXIC CULTURE.”

However, the audience are expected to follow some strict rules.

There will be no live audience participation and no recording is allowed during the event.

The terms and conditions read: “Ticket holders will be viewing a live conversation. However, there will be no live audience participation. Chat will be disabled and any question pre-submitted and chosen to be asked live will be read by the moderator.”

The website also states: “This is a LIVE virtual event only; no recording will be shared with attendees and recording or sharing of the event is strictly prohibited.”

Harry was branded the ‘Prince of Toxicity’ as he announced new project (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Prince of Toxicity’

Many fans were left outraged by Harry’s new project as one even branded Harry as the “Prince of Toxicity”.

Taking to Twitter, one person definitely not buying a £19 ticket wrote: “He’s the Prince of Toxicity.”

Another said: “Surely this is a parody post? How embarrassing. Though Harry, with the assistance of his wife, is well-suited to give a masterclass on toxicity and a blatant refusal to heal, all in the name of personal profit.”

Someone else commented: “Desperate for sales then. Shame on you.”

Another claimed Harry was going to avoid any “difficult” questions from the audience.

They added: “As if Harry is going to answer any difficult questions during this! We can all see this is manufactured fakery winge-fest.”

Not everyone felt the same, though, with some Harry fans admitting they “can’t wait” to tune in having bought their tickets.

