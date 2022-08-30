News of Prince Harry’s latest revelations about his strained relationship with his father would be “saddening” to Prince Charles, one royal expert has claimed.

In an interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle opened up about Prince Harry and his strained relationship with Prince Charles.

She appeared to suggest that Harry felt he had “lost” his father over his decision to step back from public duties and his move to America.

Meghan expressed that she could ‘say anything’ now she has left the family (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: Royal has ‘lost’ his father

In the interview, Megan discussed the royals, her relationship with her own family and the couple’s move to California.

When asked by the interviewer about her relationship with her own father Thomas Markle, she replied with a comment from Harry.

The duchess told The Cut: “Harry said to me: ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals became somewhat strained after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This then alegedly led to Prince Charles ignoring Prince Harry’s calls.

Setting the record straight

However, since the interview, many people close to the couple have stepped in to correct the story by saying she was discussing her relationship with her own father.

Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie, who is close to the couple having co-wrote a biography about them, tweeted: “There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview.

“I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father. Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”

A source said Charles would be ‘saddened’ to find out Harry felt their relationship was ‘lost’ (Credit: Cover Images)

However, a source close to Charles claimed to the Daily Mail that he would be “saddened” if Harry believes their relationship was “lost”.

Another royal insider commented to Page Six that they are “not aware that Harry has broken up with his father”.

I’m sure they are aghast at this interview.

They claimed: “Charles gave Harry and Meghan millions when they left the UK. Right now, the family are all at Balmoral. I’m sure they are aghast at this interview.”

After leaving royal life, Meghan said never signed anything restricting her from speaking out.

Meghan confirmed in the interview that she “could say anything” about her time as a royal. However, she choses not to.

The couple are set to return to the UK soon on a visit to charities close to their heart.

However, it is reportedly unlikely they will meet with other royals during their stay.

