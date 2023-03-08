Prince Andrew’s ex issues warning to Prince Harry as she admits he’s ‘edging closer to being exiled’

In the latest Prince Harry news, Prince Andrew’s ex has taken a brutal swipe at the royal after he “self-sabotaged” his relationship with brother Prince William.

Lady Victoria Hervey, who briefly dated Andrew in 1999, is no stranger when it comes to sharing her thoughts.

And this week, the 46-year-old was at it again when she hit out at Prince Harry.

Lady Victoria Hervey has hit out at Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry news

Talking about Harry and William, Lady Victoria described their relationship as a likeness to Cain and Abel’s, the first sons of Adam and Eve.

“I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel,” she told the Mirror.

“It’s becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he’s only one or two steps away from that happening.”

Victoria then went on to call out Harry for often playing the victim, as she added: “I think he’s pushing the line as much as possible so that happens and he can wallow in Victimhood.”

Harry is ‘getting himself closer and closer to being exiled’ (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry ‘to update memoir’

Since the release of his explosive tell-all memoir, it’s been reported that Harry has had no contact with his brother or father King Charles.

In his bombshell book, Harry revealed his thoughts on step-mum Camilla as well as detailed an alleged physical fight with big brother William.

According to Page Six, there could be more to come for his bestselling autobiography Spare.

A source alleged to the publication: “Prince Harry is planning to add at least one new chapter to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended.”

Harry gave an interview over the weekend (Credit: Netflix)

Spare: Latest claims suggest more to come

While promoting the tell-all biography, Harry himself hinted at the huge amount of material he’d had to chop from the final manuscript.

The 38-year-old said: “It could have been two books, put it that way.”

He also implied that he had self-regulated the number of explosive stories he chose to write about.

Harry said: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know…

“Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

