Prince Andrew’s ex issues warning to Prince Harry as she admits he’s ‘edging closer to being exiled’

In the latest Prince Harry news, Prince Andrew’s ex has taken a brutal swipe at the royal after he “self-sabotaged” his relationship with brother Prince William.
Lady Victoria Hervey, who briefly dated Andrew in 1999, is no stranger when it comes to sharing her thoughts.
And this week, the 46-year-old was at it again when she hit out at Prince Harry.
Prince Harry news
Talking about Harry and William, Lady Victoria described their relationship as a likeness to Cain and Abel’s, the first sons of Adam and Eve.
“I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel,” she told the Mirror.
“It’s becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he’s only one or two steps away from that happening.”
Victoria then went on to call out Harry for often playing the victim, as she added: “I think he’s pushing the line as much as possible so that happens and he can wallow in Victimhood.”
Prince Harry ‘to update memoir’
Since the release of his explosive tell-all memoir, it’s been reported that Harry has had no contact with his brother or father King Charles.
In his bombshell book, Harry revealed his thoughts on step-mum Camilla as well as detailed an alleged physical fight with big brother William.
According to Page Six, there could be more to come for his bestselling autobiography Spare.
A source alleged to the publication: “Prince Harry is planning to add at least one new chapter to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended.”
Spare: Latest claims suggest more to come
While promoting the tell-all biography, Harry himself hinted at the huge amount of material he’d had to chop from the final manuscript.
The 38-year-old said: “It could have been two books, put it that way.”
He also implied that he had self-regulated the number of explosive stories he chose to write about.
Harry said: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know…
“Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”
