Prince Harry ‘missing his family more than ever’ as his hope for Archie and Lilibet at risk?

In Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly missing his family “more than ever” this summer, a royal expert has claimed.

The 39-year-old’s hope for his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is also believed to be at risk.

Harry misses his family, according to a royal expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke missing family ‘more than ever’

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke of Sussex is missing his UK-based family “more than ever” now he’s moved to the US.

According to Nicholl, Harry used to love spending his summer holidays in England. He also reportedly hoped that Archie and Lilibet would have a special bond with their cousins, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

However, since moving to the US, Archie and Lilibet don’t have the relationship with the Waleses’ kids that Harry would have hoped they had.

“I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer,” Nicholl told Closer Magazine.

Harry and his cousins used to holiday in Norfolk and Scotland. However, Nicholl pointed out that his life is “very different” now.

“You have to wonder whether the novelty of that has worn off,” she said.

ED! has reached out to Harry’s reps for comment.

What will Meghan do for her birthday? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke to ‘treat’ Meghan for her birthday?

In other news, Meghan is set to celebrate her 42nd birthday in a couple of days. But will she be having a big birthday bash this year?

According to one PR expert, Meghan is set to “tone down” celebrations for her birthday this year.

“Although it’s not a big birthday, I imagine she is looking forward to celebrations and being treated by Prince Harry. They will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair,” Mayah Riaz told The Mirror.

Riaz went on to speculate that Meghan would celebrate her birthday at home with her husband, kids, mum, and dogs.

“Meghan may also choose to celebrate her special day with a small, intimate gathering. This could be with friends at their home or at a restaurant,” Riaz then said.

Harry is ‘spiralling’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex ‘spiralling out of control’

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prince Harry is “spiralling out of control“, leaving his family concerned. The reports come after his phone-hacking claims were thrown out of court.

“There is a bit of a feeling Harry is spiralling out of control and all is not well,” a source told The Sun.

“Members of his family are worried about how he is coping and his determination to keep having legal battles,” they then added.

The Duke of Sussex could appear in court again next year as his war against the media rages on.

