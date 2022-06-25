Shock new claims about Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family have made news headlines today (June 25).

His mother’s biographer Andrew Morton has alleged that Megxit talks began shortly after he married Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan got married in May 2018. The Sussexes subsequently announced they would be stepping away from royal duties in January 2020.

Several reports at the time indicated the decision came as a shock to other members of the royal family.

However, according to Mr Morton, Megxit was allegedly on the cards many months before the couple’s statement.

Prince Harry news: Was Megxit a consideration just months after the Sussexes married? (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry news: A ‘different direction’

Speaking on the Pod Save The Queen podcast, Mr Morton claimed Harry and Meghan might have planned to quit royal life six months after their wedding.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘urged’ to ‘build bridges’ with William on his birthday by Kate, sources claim

He claimed: “Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they’d been married.

They were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on.

“So they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on.”

A TV special with Oprah eventually aired in both the US and UK in March 2021.

Among the bombshell claims made during the programme was one suggesting a member of the royal family enquired about Archie‘s skin tone.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Harry and Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

‘They didn’t give it long enough’

Mr Morton went on to say there was “irony” in the situation as Harry was appointed Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth in April 2018.

He suggests this was the Queen “effectively” signalling a split in focus between Prince Harry and his brother.

The Sussexes now live in Southern California (Credit: YouTube)

Mr Morton indicated that this would mean Prince William and Kate Middleton concentrate on UK duties. Harry, meanwhile, would “do the rest of the world”.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

The author continued: “The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn’t give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished.”

ED! has contacted a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.