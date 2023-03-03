The latest Prince Harry news claims King Charles decided to evict his son from Frogmore Cottage after he “crossed a red line” in the “ultimate act of disrespect”.

The allegations from Prince Harry‘s explosive memoir Spare reportedly outraged Charles, especially the claims concerning Queen Consort Camilla.

Harry claimed that Camilla was responsible for leaking stories to the press. He also said he begged Charles not to marry her.

These claims “crossed a red line” for the King, it’s alleged by one insider.

And, as a result, it’s speculated that the monarch immediately acted to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage.

King Charles ‘outraged’ by Harry’s claims about Camilla

According to The Mirror, Prince Harry’s claims that Camilla leaked stories to the press and “plotted” to marry his father led to their eviction.

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. They now live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

They reportedly planned to use Frogmore Cottage as their UK base. But after their eviction, the property has now been reportedly offered to Prince Andrew.

The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect.

After Harry called Camilla “the villain” in a TV interview, King Charles reportedly saw that as the “ultimate act of disrespect”.

And he was apparently so outraged that he began the eviction process on January 11 – the day after Spare was published.

One insider alleged: “It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.”

They then went on to claim: “King Charles felt without a doubt it crossed a line. It was the ultimate act of disrespect.”

Harry and Meghan confirm eviction

A representative for Harry and Meghan confirmed the couple “have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage”.

