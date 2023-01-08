After the recent Prince Harry news headlines, King Charles could be forgiven if he decided to stay at home, out of sight of the cameras, at least until after tonight’s ITV interview.

However, earlier today (January 8), the monarch showed that he’s made of sterner stuff, as he broke cover on his first engagement since his youngest son’s bombshell claims.

Royal fans were on hand to show their support as the sovereign stepped out to the Sunday morning church service in Sandringham.

And, as some hailed the “gracious” monarch, others shared their concerns over the toll the allegations could be taking on him.

King Charles seemed in good spirits earlier today (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry news: King Charles ignores latest bombshells

King Charles stepped out today on his first official engagement since the headlines about Spare and Harry’s ITV interview.

He was seen walking to church on a route lined with well-wishers.

King Charles looked relaxed and happy, smiling as he stopped to speak to photographers and the waiting crowds.

He was seen greeting children and waving to royal fans as he made his way to church, wearing his warm camel coat.

His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, didn’t accompany him to church.

However, he appeared to be surrounded by a security detail.

Prince Harry has made news headlines around the world this week (Credit: ITV)

Royal fans rally round

Fans of the. monarchy were quick to show their support for King Charles in the wake of the latest Prince Harry news headlines.

And they all said the same thing – that Charles showed “class” in the way he behaved today.

“Although he must be very sad and disappointed, he remains calm and carries on,” said one.

“He takes Harry’s behavior with dignity and does not allow himself to be provoked. A true monarch – like his mother. God save the King!” they added.

“Halfwit can’t pluck a single hair from the royal foundation. Keep calm and carry on. Charles and William will follow the Queen’s rulebook always,” declared another.

“I don’t care who you are or how rich you are, this has to be hard to face crowds when your son is doing everything in his power to make little of you and to destroy the one thing you’ve waited all your life to be – a King,” another sympathised.

“I hope he is drawing strength from his faith. So much loss this man has suffered in a short period of time. Loss simply as a man not as the monarch — his father, his mother and his son. My heart goes out to him,” said another.

‘Nice to see him smiling’

Others said it was “nice to see him smiling”.

“Great that the King is out and in good spirits,” said one.

“Nice to see him smiling despite his undoubtedly horrendous week. Such a gracious man,” another agreed.

“Good to see him in a happy mood,” a third agreed.

