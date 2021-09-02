In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the GQ Awards on Wednesday (September 1).

The dad-of-two popped up at the awards ceremony held in London via video link for a special speech.

And while he didn’t attend the star-studded event in person, Harry still got suited and booted for the occasion.

Prince Harry surprised royal fans at the GQ Awards last night (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry news: Duke makes surprise appearance at the GQ Awards

Harry sported a full black-tie suit for the call, which appeared to be taken in his home in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony in London, the royal received a standing ovation before giving his speech.

He presented an award to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Professor Catherine Green.

Meanwhile, the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine also attended.

During his speech, Harry said: “Less than 2 per cent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated.

“We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one.

Prince Harry looking handsome in tuxedo at the 24th British GQ #MenOfTheYear Awards #GQAwards pic.twitter.com/pz4veq5LSk — ᴍʏ ғᴀɪᴛʜ ɪs ɢʀᴇᴀᴛᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴍʏ ғᴇᴀʀ — ᴍᴇɢʜᴀɴ ᴍᴀʀᴋʟᴇ (@magalidmathias1) September 2, 2021

“Families around the world are being overwhelmed by mass-scale of misinformation across news media and social media.

“Those who peddle in lies and fear are creating vaccine hesitancy, which in turn leads to divided communities and eroding trust.”

He concluded: “This is a system we need to break if we are to overcome Covid-19 and the risk of new variants.”

Harry leaves royal fans swooning

However, it was Harry’s appearance that seemingly distracted royal fans.

Fans rushed to social media to comment on his dapper attire.

On Twitter, one swooned: “He looks amazing in a tux. What a fitting feature.”

Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “Prince Harry looking handsome in a tuxedo at the 24th British GQ #MenOfTheYear Awards #GQAwards.”

In addition, a third wrote: “@BritishGQ Can we see the handsome #PrinceHarry please?”

Another gushed: “Prince Harry being asked to present the Heroes of the Year award at the GQ awards and looking happy healthy and fine AF has made my day.”

He looks amazing in a tux!

A fifth shared: “Another passionate speech from Harry & he’s looking good while doing it too.”

A sixth tweeted: “Good King Harry! The man looking like James Bond himself.”

Meanwhile, the appearance comes days after biographer, Omid Scobie, discussed Harry and Prince William’s ‘rift’ on This Morning.

