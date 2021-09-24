Prince Harry steps out in New York with Meghan Markle in royal news
Royal fans gush over Prince Harry’s cute tribute to son Archie during New York trip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited the Big Apple

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Harry paid a sweet tribute to his son Archie during his recent New York trip in latest news about the royal.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are currently in the Big Apple and visited the One World Trade Center Observatory on Thursday.

The couple also visited the 9/11 Memorial in the city almost two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Harry and Meghan are in New York (Credit: splash / SplashNews.com)

During the trip, the Duke of Sussex carried a laptop case with him and it sweetly paid tribute to his two-year-old son Archie.

The black case had “Archie’s Papa” engraved on it. Awwww!

Royal fans gushed over the nod to Archie as one person said on Twitter: “This is the cutest thing ever.”

Prince Harry shows off laptop case with tribute to Archie
Harry’s laptop case had “Archie’s Papa” printed on it (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “This brought such a huge smile to my face… ‘Archie’s papa’.”

One added: “That is so cute. ‘Archie’s Papa’.”

Harry and Meghan are also parents to their daughter Lilibet – who was born in June this year.

Yesterday marked the couple’s first public outing since Lilibet’s birth as they met NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The duke and duchess matched in all black outfits, seemingly a mark of respect while visiting the 9/11 Memorial.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore all black yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan stunned in a black turtle neck with black wide-leg trousers, paired with a black tailored coat and heels.

Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in a black suit.

Later into the evening, Harry and Meghan were spotted enjoying dinner with pals Misha Nonoo and Mikey Heiss in New York.

According to the Mail Online, the couple visited Bemelmans Bar in the £1,300-a-night Carlyle Hotel along with their security team.

Witnesses reportedly said the couple ‘pulled up with tens of cars and about 20 guards’.

The couple will attend the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live taking place at New York’s Central Park on Saturday, September 25.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California, with their two children.

According to reports and royal experts, the couple may return to the UK this Christmas to see the Royal Family.

Did you enjoy seeing Harry and Meghan out? You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

