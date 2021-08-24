In latest Prince Harry news, the duke believes he became trapped as a member of the royal family, an expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex quit his senior royal role alongside his wife Meghan Markle last year and they moved to the United States.

Now, a royal commentator has claimed Harry’s marriage to Meghan “unquestionably changed him”.

Harry believes he became trapped as a member of the royal family, an expert said (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “Many think that the fact that William grew up knowing he would one day be king and Harry had no defined role, led to rivalry between brothers who were considered inseparable.

“Harry’s reputation was as the royal wild child for years, William’s image was far more serious however he behaved.

“Some say Harry resented not being taken seriously, despite his military service and charitable work.”

Prince Harry stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “The ‘Fab Four’ idea, that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan would work together despite their different roles and personalities was a disaster.

“But no one predicted it.

“Harry now believes he was trapped as a member of the royal family…

“…and that William currently is but doesn’t know it.

“The rift between them, long reported and first confirmed in the ITV documentary about their South Africa trip, is public and serious.

“It was his marriage to Meghan which unquestionably changed him.”

Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan “changed” him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, rumours of a rift have surrounded Prince William and Harry for years.

Earlier this summer, they came together and put on a united front at the unveiling of a statue to honour their late mother, Princess Diana.

It marked her 60th birthday.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife, recently hinted the statue unveiling brought William and Harry together.

She told Australian Women’s Weekly that the statue “brought unity and togetherness to the family”.

Harry and Meghan

Meanwhile, in latest news, Harry and Meghan are reportedly preparing to return to work.

They took time off following the birth of daughter Lilibet.

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie told Good Morning America: “We are about to enter a very busy period for the couple when they do return to work.

“We will see those first projects from Spotify, the Netflix project coming out…

“…and of course their own work from their charitable organisation Archewell.”

