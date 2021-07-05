In latest Prince Harry news, the duke is aiming to be a better royal than his brother, Prince William, or father Prince Charles, according to a royal biographer.

Angela Levin believes Harry aspires to be just like his mother, Princess Diana, and wants wife Meghan Markle to join him in continuing her work.

Angela made her claims after Harry’s speech at the unveiling of his mother’s statue last week.

Prince Harry ‘wants to be a better royal’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The author projects that Harry “wants to be royal, but in a very different way, in a Californian way”.

She told The Andrew Pierce Show: “I think it’s because he’s fed up with being the spare to the heir and he wants to be strong and powerful so he’s making these demands, small and not so small, and he’s going to build up his capacity to do that I fear.

William and Harry have yet to make amends (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

“He’s competing with his brother and his father to be the better royal and more like Diana.”

Ms Levin added that she felt the brothers “behaved impeccably” on July 1 at the Diana statue unveiling.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit will leave Queen ‘overjoyed’

Return to the UK for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Harry could return to the UK for a second commemorative event for Diana later in the year.

It is believed Meghan – who recently gave birth to their second child – would accompany Harry for the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a UK trip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Insiders have admitted they’re hopeful the celebrations around the Princess of Wales will help heal the rift between the brothers. But others aren’t so sure.

A source told The Sun: “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside.

“They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.

“It was nothing more, there was nothing to discuss. Things are still far too raw for William and other members of the family to entertain Harry. It’s best to let things lie for the moment.”

The statue of Diana can be seen in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment to let us know!