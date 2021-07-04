In the latest Prince Harry news the Duke of Sussex is set to return to the United Kingdom as soon as September.

Harry will reportedly attend a memorial service in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana.

And his wife, Meghan Markle, may join him in his travels this time around.

According to The Sun, Harry will be back on English soil in around 10 weeks’ time.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited last week (Credit: BBC News)

At least 100 guests are expected to attend

This new memorial event will be significantly bigger than the recent statue unveiling at Kensington Palace.

Unlike at the Sunken Garden affair, which was scaled back due to COVID measures, at least 100 guests are expected to attend the new one.

Prince Harry and Prince William will be joined by friends, family and charity leaders.

Although it is being reported that Meghan could attend, this may be difficult as her newborn daughter Lilibet, will be only a couple of months old.

What’s more. unfortunately Harry and William didn’t appear to heal their rift during the July 1 statue unveiling.

Will Prince Harry return with Meghan Markle? (Credit: SplashNews)

William and Harry are ‘still feuding’

The ceremony marked what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

Yet Harry and William seemed more distant than ever throughout the event.

They exchanged a few words and attended a brief reception at Kensington Palace.

But this is said to be the extent of their interactions throughout Prince Harry’s brief UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex is already back in California with his wife and two children.

An insider told The Sun that perhaps the September event will provide a greater opportunity for the siblings to make amends.

The insider said: “There were no peace talks and distance remains there [at the July 1 ceremony].

Will Prince Harry and Prince William ever make amends? (Credit: SplashNews)

“It is a step forward but this was not the time or the place. September is a date pencilled in for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return.”

Harry and William have reportedly fallen out over Harry’s various claims against his royal relatives.

After giving several interviews in the US, he has accused his family of making racist comments about his son Archie’s skin, among other things.



To date, Prince William has only publicly addressed the claims once.

A reporter asked William if the Royal Family was racist, to which he replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

