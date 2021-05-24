In the latest Prince Harry news, one royal expert has claimed he is repeating the “mistake of his mother”.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has come under fire after a succession of tell-all interviews revealed his feelings towards his family, his mother’s death and his mental health.

And now a royal expert has accused Harry of “stoking the flames of publicity” and has “learned nothing from his mother’s experience”.

Prince Harry has come under fire (Credit: Splash News)

What is the latest Prince Harry news?

Royal Editor of The Telegraph Camilla Tominey said: “By continuing to stoke the flames of publicity with his smug, self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric, Harry shows he has actually learned nothing from his mother’s experience.

“For in trying to emulate her doe-eyed confessionals to speak his ‘truth’, he is repeating her mistake of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score.”

Read more: Prince Harry and William can only heal if Meghan Markle is ‘out the picture’, expert claims

The expert also commented on some of the revelations Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, levelled at the royal family.

“The more they have accused the ‘racist’ royal family of ‘total neglect’, the more they have succeeded in encouraging the British public to throw their support behind the institution.”

Prince Harry opens up on his trauma to Oprah Winfrey (Credit: Apple TV)

What did Harry do last week?

The expert’s comments come after another tricky week in the house of Windsor.

Harry appeared on Apple TV+ documentary series The Me You Can’t See last week.

In it, he said that every time he asked for help during his younger life it was met with “neglect”.

He also stated that his father Charles did not “break the cycle” when it came to parenthood.

William is said to be angry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A deeper rift with William?

The interview provoked widespread dismay from royal insiders and many fans.

It seems none more so than from his brother, Prince William.

Read more: Prince William news: Duke of Cambridge ‘can’t get head around’ Prince Harry going public with issues

A royal insider told People magazine: “William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV.”