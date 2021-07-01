In Prince Harry news, the duke has given an update on his baby daughter Lilibet Diana as he made an appearance at a WellChild Awards party.

The Duke of Sussex has been isolating at Frogmore Cottage after arriving in the UK ahead of the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

On Wednesday, Harry attended a private party at Kew Gardens to honour the children and young people recognised by the charity.

Harry gave an update on baby Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry attends WellChild Awards party

Before meeting the winners, Harry and singer Ed Sheeran discussed parenting.

Read more: Princess Diana ‘would have shown Meghan Markle the good path ahead’

Ed reportedly asked: “Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?”

Harry said: “Two is definitely a juggle.”

Harry said he and Meghan have been “lucky so far” with their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the duke later told a guest: “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

Harry’s appearance at the event was apparently “kept a complete secret” and it was originally scheduled for September.

However, organisers reportedly changed the date so Harry could attend after finding out he would be in the UK.

A source told The Sun: “WellChild is a charity that is very close to Harry’s heart and the organisers have moved heaven and earth to make this happen.

Harry will attend the Diana statue unveil today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry’s appearance was ‘secret’

“His attendance was kept a complete secret and it was an amazing moment when he surprised those in attendance.”

The insider added: “Harry made sure he spent time talking to as many of the children and their families as possible – as well as care givers who were present at the ceremony.”

WellChild works with seriously poorly children and young people to ensure they are supported at home with their families.

Harry said: “Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart.

What did Harry say about the charity?

“I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry ‘have a long way to go before healing their rift’

“I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges.”

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.