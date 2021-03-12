Prince Harry will need “security for a long time” due to his military background, claims a former SAS soldier in latest news.

During his time in the Army, the Duke of Sussex served on two tours of Afghanistan on the frontline.

Now, a former soldier has revealed that while Harry may no longer serve, he still remains a “top target”.

Prince Harry is still a ‘top target’ after serving in Afghanistan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry security: Why is the Duke a target?

It comes almost ten years after a senior member of the Taliban revealed Harry was targeted “many times”.

This week, former SAS soldier Bob Craft told The Mirror: “As a royal Prince Harry is clearly a target for kidnapping, terrorism and a whole range of threats.

He will need some form of security for a long time

“But his military service adds to that enormously.”

In addition, Bob said: “He will need some form of security for a long time. It is known he served in Afghanistan and was known to be a target whilst out there.”

The Duke served in the Army for ten years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry stripped of his military titles

Meanwhile, Harry was recently stripped of his remaining honorary military titles.

It came after his decision to permanently quit royal duties alongside wife Meghan Markle.

The Palace explained: “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Harry began as a recruit in the Royal Military Academy (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Queen offers ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan

Furthermore, following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen will reportedly reach out to Harry and Meghan.

According to reports, the monarch wants to take control of the fallout from the chat.

A source told The Daily Mail: “The Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach. She is leading by example. This is a matter for her and the family to deal with.”

Meanwhile, during the chat, the pair revealed the Royal family “pulled their security” soon after moving to Canada.

