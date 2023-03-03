Prince Harry and Meghan to be dealt fresh ‘monetary punishment’ that’ll ‘hurt’?

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly became evicted from Frogmore Cottage this week and latest news claims they could face more ‘consequences’.

According to reports, King Charles asked the pair to vacate their home just days after Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare came out in January.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond claims that the decision was a ‘punishment’ for the pair as they won’t get back the millions of pounds they spent on renovations.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed this week that they have been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage.

The pair became evicted from their home by King Charles, who reportedly wants them out of the residence before his Coronation in May.

The Queen had gifted Frogmore Cottage to Harry and Meghan after they tied the knot in 2018.

However, reports claim that Prince Andrew has received the keys to the cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £2.4million on renovations to their home before they decided to move to Canada.

But will they get their money back?

Royal expert, Jennie Bond, has claimed that Harry and Meghan may not receive the money they paid for renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

Talking about the pair’s eviction, Jennie said that King Charles‘ decision was a ‘monetary punishment’ for the pair.

She told OK! Magazine: “I do wonder what’s going to happen to the £2.4m that was paid by the taxpayer and Harry and Meghan paid it back, so essentially it’s a bit more punishment.”

The expert also went on to claim that the eviction may ‘hurt’ for the couple as they ‘wouldn’t dare’ ask for their money back,

She added: “They paid out for a home they can no longer use, which may hurt a little bit. Would he dare demand that back, from the sovereign grant? I don’t think he would dare do that. Another example of actions having monetary consequences.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan and Buckingham Palace for comment.

