In latest royal news, Prince Harry has been warned by Caprice Bourret after leaving his family behind in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle relocated to Los Angeles last year, after cutting ties with the Royal Family.

But Caprice is adamant that Harry will “eventually get sick” of his new life in the States.

Prince Harry news: What did Caprice say?

Speaking to OK! magazine, Caprice hit out at Harry over the way he’s treated his family.

She said: “He’s lived a privileged life, in a castle with people giving him what he wants or needs and giving him protection.

Karma comes back and will hit him and it already is

“He’s over in LA where the only way he can make money or be relevant is ratting on his family, which is absolutely vile and disgusting.”

In addition, she also insisted the Duke will soon realise how much he misses life in the UK.

The model, 49, added: “In England, Harry has his true friends and his family does love him and I think he will eventually get sick of it and miss his home. But trust me karma comes back and will hit him and it already is.”

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

Princess Diana ‘would be proud’ of son Harry

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson shared a different view to Caprice when asked about Harry in a recent interview.

According to her, Princess Diana would’ve been proud of both of her sons and their wives.

She also said the late royal would’ve been jetting back and forth to the States to visit her grandchildren.

Sarah shared: “Diana would have adored being a grandmother and hugged her grandchildren close.

“She’d be travelling back and forth between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace, and been so proud of both of her sons and their wives.”

Harry and Meghan currently live in Los Angeles with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

