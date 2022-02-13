In the latest royal news, Prince Harry reportedly won’t hold back on his true feelings about stepmother Camilla in his new book.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, is planning to release a tell-all memoir about his life later this year.

According to a pal, the book will also expose how Harry really feels about his family arrangements.

Prince Harry will reportedly discuss stepmother Camilla in his new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

It comes after the Queen expressed her wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to be named ‘Queen Consort’ following her reign.

Prince Harry is yet to speak out over the news.

A friend told The Mirror: “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship.”

He has got lots to say about it

The source added: “He has got lots to say about it. People think he’s keeping a low profile to respect the family but it’s not that. The memoir deal states that it should include personal details of personal and family arrangements.

“And it will be a really intimate take on his feelings about his family and what has gone in the breakdown of the relationship. If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken.”

The friend also claimed that the book will “shake the monarchy to the core.”

Should stepmother Camilla be worried? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ED! has approached Prince Harry’s representative for comment.

Last week, Entertainment Daily! spoke exclusively to royal expert Charles Rae about Harry’s silence over Camilla’s future title.

He told us: “Remarkably neither Harry nor Meghan [Markle] have made any public statement congratulating the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

“If he or they have sent a private message, obviously it has not been revealed.”

Charles also discussed the possibility of Camilla featuring in Harry’s upcoming memoir.

“But here is some concern that this memoir that Harry is writing may not paint Camilla in a good light,” the expert added.

“That is certainly a concern among some royal aides, so we shall have to see how it pans out.”

