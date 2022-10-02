News Prince Harry was writing a book came as a fresh bombshell for the royal family.

However, latest reports claim Buckingham Palace aides have been drawing up plans to block the upcoming memoirs.

According to reports, aides have been discussing ways to stop the publication of the potentially embarrassing autobiography.

It is claimed there is “deep concern” the book will feature “damaging revelations”.

A tell-all book written by Prince Harry is set to come out later this year (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Book to stopped by Palace?

The allegations come despite reports that Harry is seeking to “tone down” the book in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Aides are said to be drawing up a “presidential-style strategy” for King Charles‘ first 100 days as monarch.

A source close to Charles alleged to the Mail on Sunday: “The question inside the Palace is: ‘Can the book be stopped?’

“It may be that even Harry can’t stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that there’s no good that can come of airing grievances in public.”

The question inside the Palace is: ‘Can the book be stopped?’

It is even claimed the Royal Family has drafted in lawyers from firm Harbottle and Lewis to be on standby to read the book when it comes out.

However, it is also alleged that it is “highly unlikely” the King will wage a legal battle with his son.

Not least due to the thinking that Harry’s £36m deal with publisher Penguin Random House may mean he is “unable to stop it”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Prince Harry ‘throws spanner in works’ with book

The new book by Prince Harry is set to be released later this year.

However, following the death of the Queen, Harry is reportedly rewriting it at the 11th hour.

According to reports, Harry fears it might not go down well in the wake of the monarch’s death.

A source spoke to MailOnline about Harry’s last-ditch attempts to rewrite his book.

“Harry has thrown a spanner in the works,” they claimed.

“He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

Charles is risking angering Harry (Credit: YouTube)

Too late to change it – or block it?

The source then continued, explaining why the changes are reportedly being made.

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes,” they said.

Read more: Harry and Meghan officially ‘demoted’ by royal family alongside Prince Andrew

However, they then went on to add that it may be too late to make said changes.

Publishing sources have reportedly claimed that Harry may not have much wiggle room when it comes to rewrites now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!