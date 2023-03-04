Prince Harry is set for a new interview and the Royal Family have been warned by a commentator over what the Duke of Sussex could say.

The Duke of Sussex is hosting a £17-a-head virtual conference to speak about “living with loss and the importance of personal healing”.

Harry will speak with physician and author Dr Gabor Maté in a Q&A which will air on Saturday (March 4).

Harry is no stranger to interviews (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Prince Harry interview

However, a royal commentator has warned that Harry has “nothing to lose”.

This is after apparently becoming ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles recently.

His personal attacks could get much more vicious.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told the MailOnline: “The King and Prince William would have hoped that Harry calmed down and stopped giving interviews after the publicity interviews he did for Spare but it seems not.

“In fact he may feel he has nothing to lose after bring booted out of Frogmore Cottage. So sadly, with just nine weeks to the coronation, relations between him and his family seem to be getting worse, not better.”

A royal biographer warned Harry’s attacks could get ‘more vicious’ (Credit: ITV News)

He then warned: “Goodness only knows what he will say in this show. His personal attacks could get much more vicious, which could result in him and Meghan not being invited in May.”

Mr Dampier went on to say that the interview “looks like the sort of event where Harry will be encouraged to let it all hang out in true California style”.

Harry released his tell-all memoir on January 10.

It came just weeks after his and wife Meghan Markle‘s Netflix series aired.

Meghan and Harry have been asked to give up their Frogmore Cottage home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry to attend Coronation?

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family for years.

The allegations in his book and in the Netflix series have reportedly damaged relations further.

It’s still unknown whether Harry and Meghan plan to visit the UK in May for his father’s Coronation.

However, Harry has reportedly demanded an apology from his father and brother Prince William for the alleged treatment he and Meghan faced.

But sources have claimed that Charles and William don’t plan on apologising.

