Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir: decision made over release date after calls to pulp it

The memoir Prince Harry is releasing will still hit shelves in November as planned, news reports claim.

There had been suggestions that Harry could request for the book to be delayed in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The Queen died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

Despite Her Majesty’s death, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly “insisted” on the original date for the book being honoured.

Prince Harry reportedly still plans to publish his memoir (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Harry memoir ‘won’t be delayed’

“I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November,” biographer Tom Bower told GB News yesterday.

“Apparently the publishers are not too certain. However, he says if they don’t publish it will be a breach of contract. That’s what I’m told.

“It’s extraordinary. But on the other hand, it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan’s finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.”

Mr Bower went on to allege that Harry and Meghan are keen to get revenge on the family who turned their backs on them.

“And also, I think they are convinced they’re in the right and they want to get their own back,” he added.

However, despite the claims, a source close to Harry has since reportedly denied the allegations.

The book’s publisher, Penguin, has also previously announced that the Duke will donate all proceeds from the book to charity.

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

The latest news on Harry’s book comes following suggestions that it may be pushed back to 2023 to allow Prince Harry time to write additional chapters on the Queen.

Harry and Meghan recently appeared to make amends with the family (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry ‘ill-advised’ to release the book

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Mail Online that the couple would be ill-advised to publish the book now.

He said: “It is not a matter of a re-write, it’s a matter of a re-think. Were it to be published, if it had anything sensational it would be tasteless.

“It is a matter for him how he wants to be perceived. With a new reign, it is natural that his loyalty is to his father who is very fond of him.

“What better way to show his loyalty than by postponing, even permanently, the memoir which never should have been linked to the Queen’s jubilee year.

“But it would be inappropriate for him to publish anything that had any controversial content. Especially at this time,” continued Mr Fitzwilliams.

“If Harry makes things worse there is no way back for him. That would be a line crossed and Charles and William would find it hard to forgive.”

According to the official synopsis for the book, it will recall the moments that “shaped Harry”.

It said: “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of his experiences. From adventures to losses, and the life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Meanwhile, the book will also cover the reported rift between Prince William and his younger brother.

Will you be reading Prince Harry’s memoir? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.