Prince Harry to make return to royal life without wife Meghan following latest blow?

Prince Harry has been tipped to make a royal return without Meghan Markle by CasinoSite.nl.

This comes after the Duke, 38, and Duchess, 41, parted ways with Spotify. In a joint statement with the music streaming giant, the couple said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Now CasinoSite.nl have reported on the likelihood of Prince Harry and Meghan returning to royal life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry to return to royal life?

The site reported that the probability of the Prince returning to royal life without Meghan was 5/1, while the likelihood of him not returning alone was 1/8.

Earlier this month, the Duke attended court hearings for his case against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

In his witness statement, Prince Harry spoke about the alleged press intrusion in his relationships. He said: “I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers.

“Whenever I got into a relationship, they were very keen to report the details but would then, very quickly, seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible.”

He added: “This twisted objective is still pursued to this day even though I’m now married.”

Since departing from royal life, the couple have returned to the UK for events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Queen’s funeral last year.

Prince Harry was also present for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, as well as his father’s coronation earlier this year. Meghan was unable to attend Prince Philip’s funeral due to being heavily pregnant at the time.

During the King’s coronation, Meghan remained in California with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who was celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deals

After the Sussexes’ decision to step back from royal life in 2020, the pair signed a lucrative deal with Spotify. The same year saw them sign a five-year reported $100 million contract with Netflix to produce docuseries, documentaries, children’s programming, scripted shows and feature films.

The couple said at the time: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Their deal with Spotify was also estimated to be worth $25m (£18m). Prince Harry said in a trailer: “That’s what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Meghan added: “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

Read more: Royal courtiers thought Harry and Meghan were ‘entitled, lazy, and afraid of hard work’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know