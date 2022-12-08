Prince Harry’s ‘fear’ over Meghan revealed in Netflix doc as expert says he ‘looked like child’

Prince Harry showed a “fear” in his Netflix show with wife Meghan Markle, a body language expert has claimed.

The first installment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary started streaming today (December 8) and has dominated social media and headlines.

In the first three episodes of the series, Meghan and Harry discussed their love story, offered glimpses of their children and spoke about their exit from royal life.

Prince Harry showed a “fear” in his Netflix show, an expert claims (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Netflix

In sweet clips from the show, Harry and Meghan recalled moments such as their first date and getting engaged.

However, as the couple sat together for some of the interviews on the show, body language expert Judi James suggested that Harry “looked like a child”.

Speaking to Femail, she said: “Harry’s fear of losing Meghan looks on-going, suggesting the kind of intense love that includes high levels of anxiety.

“He almost looked like a child as they sat together during their interview, gazing anxiously at Meghan’s face as she scolded him for arriving late for their first date and even whispering in a naughty aside to the camera about how ‘she was late’ for their second date.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their first date (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

The moment in question saw Meghan detail how Harry ran late to their first date.

Meghan told Harry in the doc: “You were late.”

Harry’s fear of losing Meghan looks on-going, suggesting the kind of intense love that includes high levels of anxiety.

Harry simply nodded and agreed.

Meghan continued: “He kept texting saying, ‘I’m in traffic, so sorry, I’m in traffic, I’m so sorry.'”

Harry said: “I was panicking, I was freaking out. I started sweating.”

Meghan and Harry’s first date

Meghan admitted: “Again I didn’t know him so I was like, ‘Oh is this what he does? Got it. This I’m not doing.'”

Harry chuckled as he asked: “What’s that supposed to mean?” to which Meghan replied: “Like one of those guys with so much of an ego that any girl would sit around and wait for half hour for you. I was just not interested in that.”

Harry said: “I walked in, hot, sweaty, red ball of mess.”

Meghan laughed: “You were genuinely like so embarrassed and late.”

Fans on Twitter have gushed over Harry and Meghan’s loved-up display as one said: “Omg I’m smiling from ear to ear like an idiot. They are so beautiful, they love each other so much.”

Another wrote: “#HarryandMeghanNetflix was a good watch. So nice to see how in love they are.”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 will air Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

