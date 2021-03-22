Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are establishing their own Royal Family in the US that will rival the British royals, according to one expert.

Richard Eden, writer and royal commentator, has said he believes Prince William and Kate Middleton will be defined “for years to come” by what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do across the Atlantic.

One royal expert thinks Meghan and Harry are establishing something of a Royal Family of their own (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rival British royals?

In a chat with MailPlus’ Palace Confidential, Richard said: “I think that for years to come, William and Kate will be defined by Harry and Meghan as well.

“There is something of a rival Royal Family really that Harry and Meghan are making an effort to establish. They will be rivals across the water.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: ITV ‘wants to broadcast unseen Oprah footage’

He continued: “We’ve already started to see that since Harry and Meghan left Britain that William and Kate are showing that they’re the serious ones, they’re the ones who will be King and Queen.”

Prince William has reportedly changed since Megxit (Credit: SplashNews)

William now ‘more serious’

Speaking further, the royal expert said he thinks William has changed since his brother and sister-in-law moved to the US.

He explained that he doesn’t think the Duke of Cambridge would ever do a show like host James Corden‘s, as Harry did.

There is something of a rival Royal Family really that Harry and Meghan are making an effort to establish.

William has “flirted with laddish events in the past” he said, using Peter Crouch’s podcast as an example. However, he thinks William would now “reconsider” doing anything down the “entertainment route” as he is taking a “more serious role”.

William, Richard said, seems “increasingly… very different from Harry and Meghan” over in the US.

ED! contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Meghan claimed to have married Harry in secret before their Windsor wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Questions over wedding date

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan did not marry in secret before their official wedding, held at Windsor Castle.

Read more: The Queen news: Her Majesty ‘to appoint diversity tsar to modernise monarchy’

Speaking to Oprah, Meghan claimed they tied the knot secretly three days earlier.

The duchess said Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, wed the couple in their “backyard”.

But the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, Stephen Borton, has claimed the ceremony Meghan referred to was not the official wedding.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.