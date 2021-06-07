Prince Harry and Meghan baby: Piers Morgan makes sly dig as he’s asked for a comment on Lilibet

Meghan and Harry revealed the baby name for their new daughter last night (Sunday June 6), but Piers Morgan couldn’t resist making a sly dig at the Royal couple.

The controversial former breakfast host, 56, is never shy at offering his opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And now he’s taken a back-handed swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex yet again.

What did Piers Morgan say about the Meghan and Harry baby name?

After branding Harry and Meghan “liars” in the wake of their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers decided to take a decidedly silent stance on the Royal baby news.

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, he said: “To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents’ constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment.”

The comment was in response to the couple’s pleas for privacy.

On his Instagram post he added a zipped-mouth emoji, which suggested that he’d better remain quiet in case he either offended anyone or was reprimanded.

How did fans react to Piers’ comments?

Despite his apparent swipe at the couple, many of his Instagram followers agreed with Piers’ stance.

One said: “We all know what you’re thinking and [you’re] right!”

Another wrote: “Piers you are the BEST!”

“Omg I really wish you were on GMB tomorrow I would love to hear your view!” a third said.

Couldn’t, just for once, you could be kind and just wish them well in the birth of their baby?”

However, he received a rougher ride on Twitter.

One reomstrated: “Couldn’t, just for once, you be kind and just wish them well in the birth of their baby?”

Another said: “My condolences to you. I know this is tearing you up inside.

“She now has two kids with him. It really is over between you two.”

Piers appeared on an Australian breakfast show today (Credit: Channel 9)

What else did Piers say about the Royal baby’s arrival?

However, Piers did add some thoughts about the new arrival.

He appeared on Australian breakfast show Today.

And, while he repeated his line of “no comment” to “respect the privacy of Harry and Meghan” he was more forthcoming about their choice of name.

“I think it’s ironic that you’ve sort of got this couple who have been trashing the Royal Family and the monarchy over the last few weeks, and they’ve named the baby after the Queen.

“Maybe it’s their way of reaching out to the Royals and wanting some kind of end to this on-running feud.

“But look, I always think that whenever a new baby is born – I’ve had four myself – that it’s very churlish to put any negative slant at such a moment.

“So I wish them all the very best and wish them a long and happy life.”