Ulrika Jonsson is the latest star to slam Prince Harry for falling out with the royal family, especially when “children are involved”.

The star, who has been married four times, said she has stayed in contact with all her in-laws “to retain relationships”.

Ulrika said Harry has “made a very firm choice” to choose his wife Meghan Markle over his family.

Ulrika Jonsson has had her say on Prince Harry’s family feud (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Writing for The Sun, she continued: “That may be as it should be but falling out with the in-laws and greater family is painful and not without ­consequence. Especially when there are children involved.

It seems wholly unnecessary to make the grandchildren part of the collateral damage.

“I’ve stayed in touch with my former in-laws because I wanted to retain the relationship despite the fact that my marriages expired.

Ulrika Jonsson on Prince Harry latest: ‘The Queen agrees with me’

Ulrika, 53, went on to say that “The Queen clearly agrees” with her.

The mum of four cited the statement released on Her Majesty’s behalf following Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey chat.

Harry and Meghan made some bombshell claims in their chat with Oprah Winfrey

The Queen’s Harry and Meghan statement in full

It read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

“Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Ulrika also reminded fans about her dalliance with Prince Edward (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Which Royal did Ulrika almost have a fling with?

Meanwhile, although she never made it as far as Meghan, Ulrika did have a brush with royalty.

The former TV-AM secretary had a dalliance with Prince Edward when she was just 21.

They met at a garden party, held by TV-AM host James Baker, and enjoyed a brief romantic moment together.

Ulrika was just 21 when she met Prince Edward (Credit: YouTube)

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2009, Ulrika denied ever sleeping with the prince.

But she admitted: “There were a few dates, a bit of a slap and tickle.”

Ulrika added: “James Baker was very good friends, and still is, with Prince Edward and literally said to me: ‘Come on, we’re going out for an evening at the theatre’.

“Went to the theatre and I got out of the car at the same time as him and we ended up alongside each other, and it all happened so quickly.”

Ulrika has recalled her encounter with Prince Edward again in her column for The Sun.

She wrote today: “I stopped short of a bit of rough and ­tumble under the covers with Prince Edward.”

