Prince Harry’s ‘fears’ behind very secret visit to see the Queen

Prince Harry recently visited the Queen at Windsor but he reportedly kept it ‘secret’ from palace aides.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stopped by the UK to see Her Majesty on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

However, according to a royal author, Harry wanted to keep it on the down low so he could speak privately with his grandmother without “fear of anyone overhearing”.

Harry’s visit to see the Queen was reportedly ‘kept secret’ from palace aides (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie wrote for Yahoo: “While the Sussexes and the Queen have been in regular contact over the phone or virtually, their recent in-person meeting – which was purposefully kept a secret from all palace aides – was Harry’s first chance in a year to truly speak privately with his grandmother without fear of anyone overhearing or wandering in the background of a video call.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘bitter and empty’ and ‘looks more lost than ever,’ claims expert

Mr Scobie claimed that with the Queen said to be having some “mobility issues” in recent months, it’s natural for Harry to “question whether every person in her daily orbit has her best interests at heart”.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited the Queen before her 96th birthday earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

He added: “These are the kinds of questions any caring person would ask an elderly family member living alone or in a facility run by staff.

“And when you look at the famously unsympathetic institution the Queen lives within, Harry has every reason to worry.”

Harry recently opened up about his visit to see the Queen.

Speaking in his interview with US programme the Today Show, Harry insisted the monarch was on “good form”.

The Queen news

He said: “Being with her it was great. It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me.

“I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

Reports suggest Harry and Meghan could return to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They could also bring their children – Archie, two, and Lilibet, 10 months, – so little Lili can finally meet the Queen.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by ED!.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.