In latest Prince Harry news, he apparently had a power lunch in LA while his grandmother the Queen celebrated her 95th birthday in the UK.

The royal returned to England from the US this month for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

He jetted back to America a few days later, on the eve of the Queen’s birthday, leaving some people wondering why he hadn’t extended his stay.

However, according to Page Six, Harry was keen to get back to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

He had also lined up a meeting with American philanthropist Wallis Annenberg on the Queen’s big day (April 21).

Wallis Annenberg (Credit: SplashNews)

He and Wallis, 81, were apparently spotted having lunch together at swanky Hollywood club San Vicente Bungalows.

A source told Page Six: “They sat outside, far from other people, and Harry came in wearing a mask.”

Harry’s family does have links to Wallis’. The philanthropist’s father Walter Annenberg was the US ambassador to the UK in the late 60s and early 70s.

What happened during Harry’s visit to the UK?

Harry’s visit to the UK came amid rumours his relationship with his family was tense following his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and his grandparents in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews)

However, he reportedly had talks with dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William during his fleeting visit.

According to sources, they started the “baby steps” towards a reconciliation.

Meghan did not attend the funeral on April 17 as she is expecting the couple’s second child and was reportedly unable to travel.

The Queen releases statement on 95th birthday

The Queen celebrated her 95th birthday just four days after her husband was laid to rest.

She released a statement on her birthday thanking people for their “good wishes”.

Prince Harry returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

Her Majesty said while her family is in a “period of great sadness”, they had found comfort in seeing and hearing tributes paid to Philip.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” she said.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout this life.”

